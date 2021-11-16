CBSE exams in UAE: No glitches on day 1 of new test format, say schools

The board had earlier stated that term 1 exams would be given in multiple-choice mode, while term 2 would be in subjective format

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 7:18 PM

Despite the changes to the CBSE boards this year, UAE schools saw a smooth conduct of term 1 exams on Tuesday.

Teachers and students said they didn’t encounter any major challenges on day one of the exams.

Lalitha Suresh, principal of GEMS Our Own Indian School, said: “Sixty-four students wrote the entrepreneurship examination at our school today. This is the first time that the school has been a centre for a board examination. All the rules and regulations set out by CBSE were followed, with the examination closely monitored by the appointed external observer.”

India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) ensured maximum security as encrypted question papers were sent to each school, Suresh added.

“These documents were further protected with passwords that were shared with schools. We were given just enough time to download and print the required copies for the students. I hope the system settles after a couple of exams and that any delays in downloading and printing will be rectified by the board,” she said.

The board had earlier stated that term 1 exams would be given in multiple-choice mode, while term 2 would be in subjective format. It has also divided the subjects into minor and major.

Ambika Gulati, principal of The Millennium School–Dubai, said: “I must compliment the CBSE for the immaculate manner in which it has executed the new system of conducting the term 1 board examination.

"The protocols shared with schools prior to the exam allowed for its smooth conduct. The trial run that was done on Monday allowed us to understand the process better. CBSE officials were there to support schools, through city coordinators.”

Students happy with their day 1 performance

Students said the practice tests and training sessions they had taken ahead of the board exams were a big help on Tuesday.

Jhalak Nehru, Grade 12 student at GEMS Our Own Indian School, said: “Though I was nervous for my first examination, it went smoothly. I was happy to see a few similar questions from previously solved question papers. The numerical questions were easy. Overall, I was happy with my performance. I am glad my teacher trained us so well.”

According to the CBSE date sheet, exams for major subjects will be conducted from December 1.

Noorain Chisti, another Grade 12 student, said: “The question paper was time-consuming for me but I managed to complete the exam in time. Section B was challenging, but I know I have given my best.”

Taruni Sanjeyan, Grade 12 student at The Millennium School – Dubai, said: “The examination went well. It was very smooth. I managed to finish the exam well in time. Since I had clarity and sufficient practice on how to approach the OMR sheet, I did not face any difficulty while answering the paper. Recalling one concept was the only difficulty I faced. Otherwise, it was a comfortable environment, and I am extremely satisfied with my performance.”