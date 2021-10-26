UAE: Only marks to be given out as results after CBSE first semester exams

UAE: Only marks to be given out as results for CBSE first semester exams

Dubai - Grades will be given only after pupils complete both terms, CBSE Board says.

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 4:45 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 4:59 PM

Grade 10 and 12 students in the UAE taking the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) first semester examinations in November will only be given marks as results, not grades, for now.

The CBSE Board recently averred that grades will come in after children complete both terms.

Meanwhile, the Board has also asked schools to withhold comments like pass/fail/compartmental when declaring results.

From the academic year 2021-2022 onwards, CBSE has shifted to the two-term board-exam pattern

Lalitha Suresh, Principal of GEMS Our Indian School says, “This is the first time schools are faced with a Board examination in the middle of the academic year. Schools are awaiting more instructions from the Board regarding the conduct of the exams. I am sure all schools will overcome any challenges that come up if the process benefits the future of our students.

Students will receive their mark sheet once all the exams are conducted. Following that, they will receive a consolidated end of year certificate and mark sheet after the conduct of term II examination. The marks from both these exams will be considered when awarding the final grade to student. Stakeholders will welcome it if board gives a chance to improve the mark through improvement examinations.”

In response to the trials faced by students in the academic year 2020-21, the Board has changed its policies in anticipation of any challenges that might arise due to the ongoing pandemic.

The syllabus for the year has been divided into two parts with a 50-50 weightage. The term I Board examination will consist of only multiple choice questions and the exam duration will be of 90 minutes only. The term II Board exam will be held in March – April and will constitute a regular Board pattern paper with MCQs, short answer, long answer and case study questions.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School said, “It is important to trust and support the CBSE Examination body for grades 10 and 12. Exams are an essential part of the students' learning journey, grades and percentages are not the focus. We are well prepared and do not foresee any challenges. Students should aim to give their best to enjoy this journey and not worry about the results.”

Schools will have to complete practicals, internal assessments and projects for the first semester before the written exams. Practicals will be conducted before November 30 and exams for minor subjects will start from November 16.

Shedding light on any other impediments this year, although the new pattern of examination is an extension of the sample followed by the standardized testing patterns, Bushra Mansoor, Head of Secondary School, Springdales school Dubai, opines, “We are not facing any impediments at the moment but the fluidity and rigour of the CBSE website during the exam will have to be impeccable to enable schools to download papers and upload marks within the given timeframe. I am certain that the CBSE will rise to the occasion as they did during the last academic marks moderation period.”