UAE: ATM fingerprint scanner, fire detector with motion sensors, students' projects take centre stage

Exhibition focuses on introducing creative projects that will improve services and the quality of life

Sun 12 Jun 2022

An ATM fingerprint scanner and a fire detector equipped with a motion sensor and improved cameras are among some of the innovative projects presented at an exhibition by university students in the UAE.

Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, director-general of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, inaugurated the Innovation Hall in the municipality’s main building, the “first Innovative Projects Exhibition - 2022”.

The two-day event was in cooperation with the UAE University, the Institute of Applied Technology, and Fab Lab.

Al Qubaisi stressed that this exhibition aims to identify the best innovative projects related to the municipality’s fields of work, benefit from experiences and innovations that will enhance its services and hold qualitative workshops in the field of innovation for municipal employees.

The exhibition focused on introducing creative projects that will improve services and the quality of life, exchange experiences and successful experiences.

At the exhibition, students from the UAE University (UAEU) presented five innovative projects, including a project that assesses residential neighbourhoods in Abu Dhabi and their impact on climate change (heat island effect analysis). Another project that converts polyethene terephthalate plastic, a major pollutant of the oceans, into a high-value product with commercial applications was also on display. An outdoor solar fruit monitoring and robot selection project that uses computer vision and deep learning models was also presented.

The other UAEU projects include sustainable city logistics for transporting fast-moving consumer goods to small retailers in the UAE and a sustainability and climate change communication project.

Students from the Institute of Applied Technology presented six innovative projects, including an ATM fingerprint scanner project, a sound energy project, fire detector equipped with motion sensors and improved cameras, thunderbolt bracelet project, a sign language project and the terms and conditions scanner application project.

The team from Fab Lab of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance showcased innovative projects such as a CNC digital drilling rig, a meal robot, a digital drawing machine and a smart slide project. During the exhibition, the laboratory also presented two workshops, on them named: 3D Printing and the second was entitled: Programming the Arduino.

According to the municipality, the innovative projects aim to create an environment that stimulates, encourages and enhances the innovation system in the municipality and consolidates cooperation relations with partners in this vital and strategic field.

The municipality enriched this exhibition by participating in innovative projects in the infrastructure work and municipal assets, especially in the community services field.

