10 UAE schools among top 100 in the world

The index takes into account how well schools have handled the disruption caused by the pandemic

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 1:46 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 2:28 PM

Ten schools in the UAE feature among the top 100 private ones in the world as listed on the 2022 Spear’s Schools Index.

A total of 15 institutions from the Middle East were included in the list, reflecting the high calibre of schools across the region.

The UAE-based schools are:

Brighton College Abu Dhabi

The British School Al Khubairat

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi

Dubai College

Jumeirah College

Jumeirah English Speaking School

Nord Anglia International School Dubai

NLCS Dubai

Repton School Dubai

Swiss Scientific International School in Dubai

“Families from around the globe are increasingly choosing to educate their children here in the UAE, recognising the top-quality education available to them," said Fiona McKenzie, head of education, Carfax Education.

"We expect to see continued demand for schools in this region, and particularly the UAE, with four new schools opening in Dubai this year and other new schools establishing their credentials in this dynamic education landscape.”

In compiling the list, the team took into account how well schools have handled the disruption of the last two years caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These schools far surpassed expectations and continued to deliver an exceptional educational experience across many metrics, setting children up for a lifetime of success,” said McKenzie.

In April this year, enrolment in Dubai’s private schools crossed 300,000, the highest in its history.

In the last three years, 21 new private schools opened in the emirate, taking the total number of schools to 215 and international curriculum choices to 18.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, had said last week: “Dubai’s private education sector is characterised by the diversity of its students, its curricula and the choices it offers parents from different communities. This diversity drives further growth by attracting experienced and passionate teachers, and new families who come to Dubai for the world-class education their children will receive.”

ALSO READ: