KT edit: UAE will be first off the blocks in a post Covid-19 world

Every crisis is a chance to spread wings and prosper.

The UAE envisages a post Covid-19 world that would be different and challenging, but also one that provides unique opportunities for innovative governance and the economic upliftment of the people. Problems here are made easy with a liberal dose of positivity and solutions are aplenty as the leadership keeps close tabs on development and people’s welfare. Every crisis is a chance to spread wings and prosper. The leadership believes there is always a silver lining in the most critical times. The country has made great strides by connecting people from various regions of the world and has made distances shorter. It is a vibrant hub of business and throbs with life.

The leadership understands that this is a passing bad phase and plans have to be drawn afresh to make the most of a new global order after Covid-19. It is this positive approach that sets the country apart and makes it stand out among the comity of nations. The UAE hopes to burnish its soft power credentials after this pandemic, and is already scouting for solutions while others sulk and apportion blame on systems and institutions.

Flexible governance has been the hallmark in the country that hosts 200 nationalities who live in peace and harmony. The government is awake 24/7. It strikes a fine balance between the real and virtual while proving to be the most effective in delivering what people need. So when Covid-19 struck, smart systems and the digital infrastructure that runs these systems were being widely used. Switching to remote work was, therefore, easy for most residents. This futuristic approach has held the country in good stead as others struggle to get their act together.

Some sectors like travel, tourism and retail were affected the most but others quickly kicked into gear online to keep the wheels of the economy running. This does not mean the worst is over as the government puts community health on top of the agenda while cautiously reopening some sectors. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has set up a core ‘Emirates Team’ to ensure the UAE posts the fastest recovery after the pandemic. “The goal is to draw up a plan for the UAE after the Covid-19 virus crisis .. a plan that will ensure that we are the fastest country in recovery.” A healthy recovery in all sectors is the idea and departments are working overtime to get back in business after shrugging off months of disruption. It is important to make up for lost time. And the UAE will be the first to be off the starting blocks.