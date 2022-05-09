Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif bans export of sugar to stabilise price

Orders strict action against hoarders, profiteers who are creating an artificial shortage

Agencies file

By APP Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 2:54 PM Last updated: Mon 9 May 2022, 2:55 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday banned the export of sugar to stabilise the commodity's stock and price in the country.

The prime minister also ordered strict measures against the smuggling of sugar.

Sharif said it was important to first meet the needs of the people and stabilise the price of sugar in the country.

He ordered strict action against hoarders and profiteers who were creating an artificial shortage of sugar.

The prime minister also directed concerned agencies to ensure implementation of his orders.

ALSO READ:

He warned that in case of negligence, the relevant officers and staff would be held responsible.