Abu Dhabi’s economy going from strength to strength, official says

The island nation's foreign reserves stood at a paltry $1.93 billion at the end of March
Economy2 weeks ago
Through effective economic and investment policies of the leadership, key legislations and initiatives, Abu Dhabi has been able to make rapid economic recovery from the pandemic, said the top officials from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).
Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary, ADDED, noted that Abu Dhabi could overcome several challenges during the pandemic because of a supportive business environment.
“Our economic performance in 2021 shows the fast and solid recovery of sectors affected by Covid-19, thanks to our leadership’s vision and initiatives to mitigate negative impacts of the global pandemic on the local economy.”
Earlier this month, Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi announced that the emirate’s GDP at constant prices grew 1.9 per cent in 2021 compared with 2020. The non-oil GDP at constant prices grew by 4.1 per cent.
Al Blooshi underlined that with pre-emptive measures to offset the impact of Covid-19 situation, Abu Dhabi has been able to move successfully with its growth and diversification plans.
“We are forging ahead with plans to foster businesses in key priority sectors to expand and accelerate our economic diversification strategy. In the past few months, Abu Dhabi has taken great strides by launching new legislations, policies, and initiatives to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for business and investments.”
Last year, the emirate of Abu Dhabi saw issuance of 25,427 new economic licenses, an increase of 21.5 per cent compared to the 2020 figure of 20,925.
Sameh Al Qubaisi, Director General of Economic Affairs, ADDED, said the department continuously seeks unconventional and effective channels to enhance public-private sector partnerships to stimulate the economy and ensure a robust business ecosystem.
“Our initiatives, to name a few include, facilitating ease of doing business by reducing costs and requirements, simplifying procedures, and enabling seamless integration of government services, developing economic clusters to stimulate innovation, international talent attraction programmes, residents’ engagement and golden visas provided by Abu Dhabi Residents Office, the Lifelong Learning programme, private sector Emiratisation drives and enhanced health insurance regulations.”
Elaborating on other initiatives, he said: “Moreover, with FDIs increasing, strategic financial sector support initiatives like the Abu Dhabi IPO Fund, which aims to expand funding options to private companies and assist with listings on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), combined with the newly approved regulatory framework governing Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), are expected to contribute to growth opportunities for Abu Dhabi and UAE-based businesses.”
Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council pointed out that NAFIS – the federal programme to empower Emirati nationals to work in the private sector – witnessed a notable participation from local job seekers and private sector firms with promising job opportunities.
“NAFIS has already made significant progress in only a few months since its launch,” Al Mazrouei added.
ashwani@khaleejtimes
ALSO READ:
The island nation's foreign reserves stood at a paltry $1.93 billion at the end of March
Economy2 weeks ago
Dubai businesses signaled a boost to client demand -- often linked to the lifting of Covid-19 curbs
Economy2 weeks ago
Protests over shortages of food, fuel, and other essentials have gone unabated in the country of 22m people
Economy2 weeks ago
The uptick signals that the UAE’s goal of achieving a target of Dh550 billion and Dh1 trillion in foreign investments by 2030 and 2051, respectivel, is achievable
Economy3 weeks ago
The powerful industries group also cautioned in its report that if India does not create enough jobs and its workers are not adequately prepared for those jobs, its demographic dividend may turn into a liability
Economy3 weeks ago
Employment levels in non-oil businesses picked up, marking the tenth rise in as many months
Economy3 weeks ago
First deputy managing director says the crisis will spur the adoption of digital finance.
Economy3 weeks ago
Sultan bin Sulayem stated that until everyone is vaccinated globally, the pandemic will not go away
Economy4 weeks ago