Dubai World Cup: Japanese horses have the wow factor

Last year's World Cup runner up Chuwa Wizard looks as good as ever and connections must be confident of another shot at glory

Chuwa Wizard. (Dubai Racing Club Twitter)

By Jacquie Doyle Published: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 11:54 PM

Sunday may be a weekend now here in the UAE but that counts for nothing when life is centered around racehorses, especially ones prepping for Dubai World Cup Night. Out on track at 5 am were a multitude of Japanese horses and their riders all sporting colour coordinated wardrobes, making Meydan even more dynamic than usual for half an hour as they galloped around the racecourse.

My image earlier in the week of our Eastern friends asking slightly easier work than in past years of their horse has since been kicked to the sidelines, as normal training has been resumed.

Japanese prepared horses are incredibly tough and I couldn’t imagine their European counterparts being capable of sustaining this type of regime and remaining sound enough to go out and run a decent race.

But there you have it, as in all walks of life, many different methods can achieve similar success. Bear in mind too that Japan is, I understand, the strictest horseracing jurisdiction in the world. Every minute detail is recorded, documented and out in the public eye should we feel inclined to do the research as it is easy to find too and not hidden away like a dirty secret.

I have heard some top jockeys describe the Japanese as having the best horses in the world and it’s not too difficult to envisage this being a correct view.

Last year’s World Cup runner up Chuwa Wizard looks as good as ever and connections must be confident of another shot at glory when he lines up to contest the 2000-metre race for the second year in succession.

Dubai Sheema Classic contender Shahryar is a real beauty. He oozes quality and class and looks so gentlemanly. He could be a winner in the show ring if he fancies a change of job!

Panthalassa, who is being aimed at the Dubai Turf, appeals to me on looks as well while Sekifu works like he could be a real danger to his opposition in the UAE Derby, putting in some serious hard graft and coping comfortably with his work load.

Horses, just like sportsmen, must have down time between strong works to allow the body to recover and rebuild itself, which is how peek fitness will be attained.

The very best trainers understand this process and know how to bring the horses to that pinnacle on the very day they need it.

The author is a former Derby-winning trainer and the mother of world renowned jockeys, James and Sophie Doyle