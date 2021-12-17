Home decor: Give your space a festive cheer

By Chakshika Sharma Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 3:24 AM

As we all know, Christmas looked a little different last year with the pandemic at its peak, but you can go all gaga this time. From putting up your tree in a classic theme to hanging baubles and spreading your snuggle-worthy bed sheet, let’s prepare you to transform your home into winter wonderland with sophisticated décor items that are festive enough.

• Do choose your theme

You don’t have to be rigid about decorating your home to set theme, but make sure you do have colour theme fixed. It will help bring in harmony and unify all the décor in the house without having anything that looks out of place. Choose the colours that appeal to you. Red and gold, white, silver and green are timeless classics. The only thumb rule to follow festive decorations is to have décor lined up that is uniquely personal. Pull out your grandmother’s cutlery set to vintage plates and display it at the corner of the house.

• Focal décor piece in the living area

What makes you feel good about festive season is the warm and snuggle-worthy corner of the house. For example, have a huge warm chair at the front of fireplace with a tree at the corner in the living room area, or a beautiful garland running up the staircase, or a gorgeous tablescape at the foyer area. The ideas are endless and by selecting the area of the room first to decorate, you have the base to start from and by doing so you won’t get overboard with the decorations.

• Flowers and foliage to fill up the space

Pampas grass and faux flowers have come a long way from being used occasionally to being used on a routine basis. More items that could be included in foliage are woodland berries, cinnamon sticks or dried branches, pine cones that help give rustic Scandinavian vibes at home. In fact, ivy or any evergreen foliage would help you take your Christmas decorations a notch up.

• Add holiday cheer with your gorgeous linen

Add extra winter furnishings to your rooms that will elevate your whole area. Use throw pillows and cuddly throw blankets in living area. They are the smallest detail in terms of décor but they can do so much. Use mix and match prints or pick an anchor colour. You can even try playing with proportion and sizes. Take out your luxury, beautiful linens and curl up in them.

• Iconic holiday table

Try using nice table for your living area or even at foyer. Use geometric-patterned table or wooden table with gorgeous detailing and carving. Holiday tables are a chance for you to display your personality type to shine through. From spreading festive table linens to decorating it with flowers, attractive candle holders and eye-catching dinnerware. Display all your vintage china collections in a layered fashion.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com