KT staffer first applicant for PhD in metaverse

A Khaleej Times staffer has become the first person in the world to apply for a PhD in the metaverse.
Harjyot Oberoi Bohra, Head of Magazines and Promotions, Khaleej Times, is the first applicant for the European Digital University's doctorate in metaverse.
The varsity, with a presence in the US and Iceland, is the first in the world to offer an integrated PhD in blockchain, crypto and metaverse in collaboration with leading universities in the world, including the Asian International University (Manipur - India), which is accredited by India's University Grants Commission.
The honour for Bohra was announced at a recent event in Dubai by Prof Sidhic A Muhammed, chancellor of European Digital University; and Dr Shruthi Priya, chancellor of Asian International University.
“We plan to train a million geniuses across the world for PhD in blockchain, crypto and metaverse, which is the new system of the world,” said Muhammed.
Others present at the function included Dr Jane Thomason from Australia, Dr Olena Imets from Macedonia and Tatek Eshete from Ethiopia, along with dignitaries from around the world.
Bohra will take part in the three-year course on the campus and research centre of Asian International University. The university is planning to open its centre in Dubai in the near future.
"I have decided to pursue research in the metaverse with a focus on entertainment, as there is a growing trend to host music concerts and events in the metaverse. This will also help me gain insight into the new era," said Bohra.
