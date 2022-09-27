Bitcoin bounces above $20,000 for first time in about a week

As Asian investors pile into this field, links between the region's equity markets and cryptocurrency assets have increased
On Tuesday, Bitcoin broke above $20,000 for the first time in about a week, as cryptocurrencies bounced, along with other risk-sensitive assets, in Asian trade.
The biggest cryptocurrency by market value, bitcoin , was up more than 5 per cent at $20,286. The second-biggest, ether, rose 4 per cent to a one-week high of $1,389.
In the broader market, the dollar eased slightly after soaring to fresh heights on Monday.
