Bitcoin bounces above $20,000 for first time in about a week

The second-biggest cryptocurrency, ether, rose 4% to a one-week high of $1,389

By Reuters Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 10:05 AM

On Tuesday, Bitcoin broke above $20,000 for the first time in about a week, as cryptocurrencies bounced, along with other risk-sensitive assets, in Asian trade.

The biggest cryptocurrency by market value, bitcoin , was up more than 5 per cent at $20,286. The second-biggest, ether, rose 4 per cent to a one-week high of $1,389.

In the broader market, the dollar eased slightly after soaring to fresh heights on Monday.

