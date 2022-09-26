James helps crypto reach masses by demystifying it with education

By Faiz Qureshi Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 5:52 PM

James, a successful crypto trader and influencer, is working hard for a brighter crypto future. Everyone who has some experience in the crypto market knows the risks of emotions like greed or panic influencing investors and speculators in a negative way.

James however, has enough crypto trading experience to keep a stable mentality even amidst price fluctuations and market volatility, and he uses this experience to educate many about the dos and don'ts of cryptocurrency trading.

James, a serial entrepreneur, is the CEO and founder of the MagicCraft blockchain play-to-earn fantasy multiplayer game. He is also the founder of Souli, a brand new application creating easier access to mental health services worldwide. James's mission is to make cryptocurrency and blockchain understandable, accessible, and useful for the masses. He executes his vision by demystifying the technical aspects of crypto through education as well as through building crypto-based projects with clear mass-market utility and potential.

James holds a strong faith in education, as it forms the biggest part of his mission of facilitating massive cryptocurrency adoption. He offers daily trading demonstrations of his powerful mixture of technical and fundamental analysis via his 80,000 follower strong YouTube channel, live trading groups on Telegram as well as personal master classes for more than 6,000 crypto trading students.

James also advises on multiple crypto projects and has a few exciting ideas in the pipeline, all sharing the common vision of driving crypto, blockchain, and Web3 to a brighter, more useful, and mass market future.

Talking about the role of being mentally stable in the world of crypto, James said: "Trading can be done systematically, and systems are relatively easy to follow. However, staying emotionally and mentally stable is hard, whilst managing risk and not being greedy takes focus, discipline, and commitment.’’

And this honest approach sets James apart from other self-styled crypto advisors who promise easy wins on the crypto market. "Trading is hard. Don’t believe anyone telling you otherwise," he added.

James started working in the world of trading two decades ago, building on a successful Forex trading background before being one of the first to grasp the truly transformational nature of cryptocurrencies.

Faiz Qureshi is a Bollywood Producer.