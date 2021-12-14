UAE: Woman jailed for attempting to murder mother-in-law

The accused stabbed the victim four times with a knife while she was sleeping.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 11:55 AM

A 21-year-old Arab woman was sentenced by the Ajman court to a year’s imprisonment for premeditated attempt to murder her mother-in-law. The court also ordered the deportation of the accused at the end of the jail term.

The accused stabbed the victim four times with a knife while she was sleeping with the intention of killing her. The victim’s son intervened to save his mother's life.

According to the police, the wife of the victim’s son decided to kill her mother-in-law due to differences between them. She took a knife, waited for the victim to fall asleep and stabbed her in different parts of her body. The victim screamed and called her son who rushed to her help. The son and his wife live with the victim in the same apartment in Ajman.

The son told the Public Prosecution’s investigations team that he was sleeping in his room and heard his mother screaming; he rushed to her room and saw his wife, standing next to his mother, who was bleeding excessively. She stabbed her, then turned towards him and fell, claiming she had lost consciousness. He took her to the next room, returned to his mother and then called the ambulance and the police.

The victim told the investigators that she was sitting with her son and his wife till late at night and then entered her room. She was surprised by a pain in her back and when she turned, found the accused stabbing her with a knife. The accused confessed to the crime.