UAE: How to pay court fines in instalments; step-by-step guide

Fines imposed by criminal courts in the UAE can be paid in instalments, the country's public prosecution said in an advisory on Wednesday.
A request to pay the fine in phases — either via the website or smart app — can be made in a series of simple steps.
Here's a step-by-step guide to the process:
> The convict or his attorney can file a request to pay the fine in instalments
> They must attach proof of the applicant's inability to pay the imposed fine, such as a statement of account, statement of commercial licenses etc.
> Pay an application fee of Dh20.
> If the court approves the request, the convict or his attorney must specify the value of instalments
> They must also specify the payment schedule (should not exceed two years) as well as precautionary measures that will guarantee payment
If the applicant escapes or his solvency is proven (in the form of a property, for example), the application will be cancelled.
