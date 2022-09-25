UAE: Friends, colleagues pay tribute to murdered Pakistani expat Sarah Inam

They call for justice for the cold-blooded murder of Abu Dhabi resident

Supplied photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 4:18 PM

UAE residents and friends paid tribute to Abu Dhabi resident Sarah Inam, who was murdered on Friday in Pakistan.

Friends and colleagues have demanded justice for the Pakistani-Canadian national. #JusticeForSarah has been trending after her murder, allegedly by her husband Shahnawaz, who is currently in police custody.

This is the second high-profile murder case in Pakistan, of late, after the killing of Noor Mukadam, 27, reportedly also by her husband last year.

Inam’s friends in the UAE said she was a “wonderful colleague” and that they were “shell shocked” to know about her death.

“She was a wonderful colleague and a dear friend. She was a talented economist with a life-long passion for working with governments on education reform, employability and economic development initiatives,” said Stephen Nash, who worked with Sarah for four years at the Deloitte office in Abu Dhabi.

“May the light always shine on you my beautiful friend, Sarah. We cannot, will not rest till we get justice,” said Saima Ismail.

Sarah received her Bachelor of Arts, Economics (Honours) and a business degree from the University of Waterloo. She then studied for her Master at the same university. She had also done internships at the University of Waterloo and Human Resources and Skills Development Canada.

She started her career as a junior economist at the US AID and later on joined Deloitte, an international professional services company. She also worked with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.

Sarah, who had recently tied the knot, had reportedly gone to Pakistan to see her husband and her in-laws. Following a heated discussion, her husband alleged bludgeoned her to death.

Celebrities, social and human rights activists and journalists across Pakistan also called for justice for Sarah.

“How long before we get any sort of justice for any woman who has been killed at the hands of rage and privilege. Another hashtag. Another long wait for justice. Justice delayed is justice denied,” said popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan

Muniba Mazari, a well-renowned speaker and artist, said: “This society has raised monsters and this ongoing vicious cycle of violence and terror seems never-ending. While Noor Muqaddam still awaits justice, we’ve lost Sara, another soul, another human killed by her own husband!”

Meher Bokhari, a senior Pakistani journalist, who went to college with Sarah in Canada, said she was the sweetest and kindest soul, and a soft-spoken person.

“We are all shell shocked. She couldn’t hurt a fly, let alone attacking a fully grown man,” says Bokhari.