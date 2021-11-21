UAE: Food delivery man faces trial for sexual harassment

Accused denied charges by the complainant

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 1:47 PM

An Arab national, who works in the delivery section of a restaurant, was accused of sexually harassing a woman while transporting meal at her home.

According to the Public Prosecution record, the case dates to several months ago when the complainant called a restaurant and asked them to deliver dinner at her residence.

After her order was accepted, the accused called to tell her that he was at her doorstep. When she received the food and paid him the amount, he refused to accept the payment. He asked her to consider the amount paid on her behalf by him.

The investigation indicated that the accused tried to hold the complainant's hand and asked her to share her phone number.

He also insisted her not to pay the meal price, repeating the phrase "leave it on us," which angered her. The victim asked him to leave immediately and went directly to open a complaint against him.

The accused, who appeared before the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court, denied harassing the complainant, explaining that he offered to pay the bill out of Arab generosity.

The complainant indicated that the accused's behaviour and gaze were suspicious as he looked at her for a long time, and he held her hand deliberately.

She push him away and called for help from her family members, but the accused had fled quickly from the place.