UAE: Man jailed for offering Dh10,000 bribe to govt employee

He had claimed to be a businessman wanting to sell his apartment.
Crime1 week ago
An Asian investor has been sentenced to one year in jail for offering a Dh10,000 bribe to a customer service employee at a government centre.
The man allegedly wanted the official to clear a government transaction and change the trade name of a management consultancy company to a new one without presenting required documents.
According to police investigation, the incident took place in July last year at a centre for clearing government transactions.
The employee submitted a report saying that one of the clients offered her Dh10,000 as a bribe in exchange for changing the investor's company from commercial license to investment fund management.
She told the man the procedure was illegal and that such a transaction could not be carried out without the approval of authorities concerned.
The employee added that the convict requested the change repeatedly, but she refused. He then offered her financial compensation to clear the transaction.
She asked him what the the offer was and he told her he would give her a car. She ignored his request and informed her boss at work, who told her to lodge a complaint with the Department of Economic Development and the police.
When the convict once again asked the employee to clear the transaction, she pretended to agree to accept Dh10,000. The police then ambushed the man and caught him red-handed.
Crime1 week ago
Crime1 week ago
Crime1 week ago
Crime2 weeks ago
Crime2 weeks ago
Crime2 weeks ago
Crime2 weeks ago
Crime2 weeks ago