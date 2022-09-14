UAE: Driver ordered to pay Dh50,000 for running over father, son after not following traffic signs

Motorist had to pay damages to the duo after he was found to not be paying attention to traffic signs when the incident occurred

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 8:02 AM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 8:55 AM

An Arab father and his son sustained head injuries and a fractured leg after being run over by a driver who didn't follow traffic signs.

Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court obligated the GCC national driver to pay the duo Dh50,000 in compensation the material and moral damage.

The father said he suffered major head injuries, including a skull fracture, and a fractured left leg. He was also admitted to intensive care and underwent multiple surgeries.

His son also suffered injuries to his legs, as well as his face. Both of them incurred high treatment costs.

The father said he had to stop working due to his injuries and initially asked for Dh150,000 in damages.