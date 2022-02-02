UAE: Dr Waleed Alhosani named first Emirati trainer for combating money laundering, terror financing

In 2018, FATF appointed Dr Alhosani to be the first Emirati evaluator and financial crimes expert.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has appointed Dr Waleed Alhosani, advisor to UAE Central Bank governor and to the National Committee for Combatting Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations (NAMLCFTC), as the first Emirati trainer in combating money laundering, financing of terrorism (AML/CFT), and financing of proliferation.

The FATF Training Institute will engage Dr Alhosani in training courses for competent authorities in different countries to promote the AML/CFT framework, in line with best international practices and FATF methodology.

“The accreditation of Dr Alhosani as the first Emirati international trainer and the benefit of that FATF will gain from his expertise and competence, highlights our keenness in developing our national cadres and their skills and expertise on a global level. The new appointment also reflects our efforts to combat financial crimes in line with the national strategy to counter money laundering, financing of terrorism,” said Khalid Mohammed Balama, governor of the UAE Central Bank and chairman of NAMLCFTC.

