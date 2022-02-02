The victim was assaulted and threatened with a firearm
Crime6 days ago
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has appointed Dr Waleed Alhosani, advisor to UAE Central Bank governor and to the National Committee for Combatting Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations (NAMLCFTC), as the first Emirati trainer in combating money laundering, financing of terrorism (AML/CFT), and financing of proliferation.
The FATF Training Institute will engage Dr Alhosani in training courses for competent authorities in different countries to promote the AML/CFT framework, in line with best international practices and FATF methodology.
In 2018, FATF appointed Dr Alhosani to be the first Emirati evaluator and financial crimes expert.
“The accreditation of Dr Alhosani as the first Emirati international trainer and the benefit of that FATF will gain from his expertise and competence, highlights our keenness in developing our national cadres and their skills and expertise on a global level. The new appointment also reflects our efforts to combat financial crimes in line with the national strategy to counter money laundering, financing of terrorism,” said Khalid Mohammed Balama, governor of the UAE Central Bank and chairman of NAMLCFTC.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
The victim was assaulted and threatened with a firearm
Crime6 days ago
The ownership papers of the vehicles were falsified and sold to two alleged unsuspecting buyers
Crime1 week ago
Emiratis urged to register firearms within three months to avoid legal accountability
Crime1 week ago
UAE Public Prosecution warns of action against those who refuse to give samples for evidence collection
Crime1 week ago
The robbery was caught on surveillance camera
Crime1 week ago
Studying insect populations and larval stages enables the police to estimate the postmortem index
Crime1 week ago
Court ordered the authorities to deport the guilty after her prison term
Crime1 week ago
Investigations showed that he suffers from severe mental disorders
Crime1 week ago