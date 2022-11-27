UAE: Man fined Dh5,000 for embezzling Dh20,000 cash

In her lawsuit, the woman said she had legally got married to the defendant, but he later abandoned her and refused the pay back the money he borrowed from her
A 20-year-old young man stole Dh20,000 from a woman under the pretext of helping her deliver cash to a resident she owed money to and has been fined Dh5,000.
The Al Ain Court of First Instance sentenced the Arab man after he was found guilty of embezzlement.
Official court documents state that the woman handed over the money to the young man so he could deliver it to the woman who had borrowed cash from her.
The woman had threatened to sue the plaintiff for the delay to return her money. The defendant offered to act as a mediator between the two women to ensure that the matter is settled amicably.
But after receiving the cash from the plaintiff, the man just took the money and spent it instead of delivering the amount to the woman.
The man also avoided the plaintiff, who later realised that he didn’t deliver the cash. The plaintiff then filed a criminal lawsuit against the defendant.
After looking into the case, the judge issued a ruling ordering the defendant to pay a fine of Dh5,000.
He was also instructed to pay back the Dh20,000 he took from the plaintiff and topay for her legal expenses.
