Dubai: Man jailed, deported for attempting to steal central AC system with five accomplices

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 10:14 AM

An Asian has been arrested for attempting to steal a central air conditioning from a villa. He has been sentenced to three months in prison and will be deported.

The man had five accomplices who are currently at large.

Last July, a resident of Al Muteena in Dubai saw people entering a villa near his house. He said that he saw six people watch a villa and then one of them cut through a metal chain to enter.

He said that he continued to observe the accused until they entered the villa and then waited for them at the exit.

As soon as they saw that the neighbour present at the exit, they dropped the air conditioning system and fled.

The witness managed to apprehend one of the accused and informed the police immediately.

