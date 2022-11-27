Dubai: Man jailed, deported for attempting to steal central AC system with five accomplices

Two of the suspects are still at large, with police continuing to search for them
An Asian has been arrested for attempting to steal a central air conditioning from a villa. He has been sentenced to three months in prison and will be deported.
The man had five accomplices who are currently at large.
Last July, a resident of Al Muteena in Dubai saw people entering a villa near his house. He said that he saw six people watch a villa and then one of them cut through a metal chain to enter.
He said that he continued to observe the accused until they entered the villa and then waited for them at the exit.
As soon as they saw that the neighbour present at the exit, they dropped the air conditioning system and fled.
The witness managed to apprehend one of the accused and informed the police immediately.
ALSO READ:
Two of the suspects are still at large, with police continuing to search for them
The complainant stated that he was unable to carry out his work for many weeks, which negatively affected his entitlements and allowances from his job
The complainant added that the 'policeman' asked him to get out of his vehicle, saying that it was a wanted car
He has had his phone confiscated and will spend three months in prison before being deported from the country
Authorities lauded the young man's efforts and courage in intercepting the thief and foiling his attempt
No deaths were recorded, although some Asian sailors received minor injuries
They purchased a villa in Arabian Ranches, two apartments in Marina under lease-to-own system, but before instalments were fully paid they got divorced
Inspectors scanned the box at Dubai Airport, revealing black plastic bags carrying nearly 400 rolls of marijuana inside the fruit