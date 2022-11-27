UAE: Five men defraud woman of Dh149,000 by posing as bank employees in phone scam

The woman said she gave them her personal data after they said that they wanted the information to update her bank account details, they then withdrew the money

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 8:36 AM

Five young men who took Dh149,000 from a woman after taking her personal information in a phone scam have been instructed to pay the money back to the victim.

The Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance issued the ruling ordering the men to return the woman’s money.

Official court documents stated that the woman had filed a lawsuit against the men demanding that they return the Dh149,000 they withdrew from her bank account after stealing her details.

She explained that one of the men phoned her and told her that he and his colleagues were employees of the bank where she had an account.

The woman said she gave them her personal data after they said that they wanted the information to update her bank account. They then withdrew Dh149,000 from her bank account.

The Al Ain Criminal Court had earlier convicted the men of fraud and ordered them to return the money to woman, but they refused.

This prompted her to file a civil lawsuit against them demanding that they pay back her money.

After hearing from all parties, the civil court judge ordered the five men to jointly return the Dh149,000 they defrauded from the woman. The men were also told to pay for the woman’s legal expenses.

UAE authorities and banks have always told people to be on high alert if asked to disclose personal information, particularly over the phone or by messaging services such as WhatsApp.

Authorities say bank employees will never ask customers for personal details over the phone.

Abu Dhabi Police earlier said people should not share sensitive financial details such as bank details or one-time password (OTP) and CVV codes, and should not click on unknown links.