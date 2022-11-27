Dubai: Four jailed for running gambling operation out of rented villa

In a raid, police also arrested 18 people who were gambling in the den; they were sentenced to three months in prison, fined Dh100,000

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 7:22 AM

A gang of four people have been sentenced by Dubai Criminal court to one year in prison for renting a villa and using it for gambling.

The details of the case date back to last July, when the police were tipped off about a residential villa being used as a gambling den.

According to a policeman’s statement, an investigation team raided the villa after obtaining the Public Prosecution’s permit, and found a group of people, a cash box and a TV screen. The police confiscated Dh21,000 that they found on the gambling table and arrested a number of gamblers red-handed.

The court also sentenced 18 gamblers to prison for three months, fined each of them Dh100,000, and ordered that they be deported after serving their sentence. It also closed the villa and ordered that it remain that way until the Public Prosecution approved that it be opened again for legitimate purposes

