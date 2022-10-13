UAE: Clerk steals Dh457,000 from employer after learning he would soon be fired

Three of the thieves worked in the victim's furniture shop, were caught red-handed with some of the money
A public relations clerk who stole Dh457,000 that belonged to his former employer after being notified about the end of his services with the company has been instructed to pay back the company money.
Official court documents stated that the company filed a lawsuit against its former employee with the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court, demanding that he pays back the company’s money he had taken away unlawfully.
The employer explained that the stolen money was meant to conduct some business transactions on behalf of the company. When he received news that his services with the company would soon be terminated, he took away the money.
The employer presented a report to the court that confirmed that the worker had received the cash from the management. However, he did not submit any document to the accounts department to prove that he had spent the money on any of the company’s business transactions.
The employee did not appear before the court throughout the sessions despite his legal declaration to present his defence.
After hearing from the plaintiff and looking into the evidence presented, the court issued a ruling ordering the employee to pay back the cash he unlawfully took away from his former employer.
The public relations clerk was also told to pay for the employer’s legal expenses.
