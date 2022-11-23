UAE: Man arrested for stealing Lamborghini worth Dh1.1 million from Dubai Marina parking lot

Two of the suspects are still at large, with police continuing to search for them

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 8:45 AM Last updated: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 8:52 AM

A man has been arrested and the police are on the lookout for two others for stealing a Lamborghini worth Dh1.1 million from a parking lot in the Dubai Marina area after forging ownership documents.

According to police records, an investor recently reported that his vehicle had been stolen from a private parking lot in a tower in the Marina area. He said that he had travelled outside the country, and could not find, upon his return, his luxury vehicle in the place where he had left it.

A police official noted in the investigations that several reports had been received regarding the theft of luxury vehicles in various emirates, so a team was formed to investigate this. The first suspect who planned the theft, a Gulf man, was located and arrested.

His two accomplices, of Asian descent, are still at large, and police are continuing to search for them.

The first accused admitted that he had conspired with the other two to steal luxury vehicles that had been parked inside the towers for long periods of time, after confirming the absence of their owners.

The Dubai Criminal Court convicted the men, sentencing them to three years along with a fine, with deportation from the state once they complete their sentences.

ALSO READ: