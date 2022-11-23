UAE: Man arrested for stealing Lamborghini worth Dh1.1 million from Dubai Marina parking lot

The man said he returned it to the defendant, who agreed to pay back the purchase price and the insurance, registration charges, but failed to do so
A man has been arrested and the police are on the lookout for two others for stealing a Lamborghini worth Dh1.1 million from a parking lot in the Dubai Marina area after forging ownership documents.
According to police records, an investor recently reported that his vehicle had been stolen from a private parking lot in a tower in the Marina area. He said that he had travelled outside the country, and could not find, upon his return, his luxury vehicle in the place where he had left it.
A police official noted in the investigations that several reports had been received regarding the theft of luxury vehicles in various emirates, so a team was formed to investigate this. The first suspect who planned the theft, a Gulf man, was located and arrested.
His two accomplices, of Asian descent, are still at large, and police are continuing to search for them.
The first accused admitted that he had conspired with the other two to steal luxury vehicles that had been parked inside the towers for long periods of time, after confirming the absence of their owners.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted the men, sentencing them to three years along with a fine, with deportation from the state once they complete their sentences.
ALSO READ:
The man said he returned it to the defendant, who agreed to pay back the purchase price and the insurance, registration charges, but failed to do so
Sharjah Police has urged residents to report any suspicious activities in neighbourhood
The plaintiff said he had been saving the money for a long time, and wanted to send it for a family investment
The man claims he did not remember the apartment number while under the influence of alcohol, and believed it was his own
Facility presented to court documents confirming that it conducted screenings for the defendant’s workers for a long time and that the company refused to pay
A police officer in civilian clothes approached him and pretended to take part to understand the operation
The court issues a sentence obliging him to pay the money back to the company, and to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses as well
A representative for the firm had reached out to the accused for his services when the crime occurred