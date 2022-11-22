UAE: Four men steal cars by posing as police officers, arrested

The man claims he did not remember the apartment number while under the influence of alcohol, and believed it was his own
A gang of four people has been caught by Umm Al Quwain Police for stealing vehicles by impersonating police officers.
Colonel Saeed Obaid bin Arran, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, has said that the authority received a complaint of someone impersonating police officers to steal cars.
He added that the complainant said that he was stopped by a man claiming to be a policeman on Mohamed bin Zayed road in Umm Al Quwain. The complainant added that the 'policeman' asked him to get out of his vehicle, saying that it was a wanted car.
The impersonator then drove away with the car to an unknown location.
Authorities investigated and found the perpetrators in multiple emirates. The accused were arrested and the stolen vehicle was retrieved. They confessed to their crimes.
