Dubai: Woman jailed for robbing man she met at nightclub

The woman handed over the stolen chain to her boyfriend, who melted it and tried to sell it at a gold market in Dubai

A woman has been jailed for three months for stealing Dh1,000 cash and a gold chain worth Dh8,000 from an American man. The woman handed over the stolen chain to her boyfriend, who melted it and tried to sell it at a gold market in Dubai.

The case dates back to last July. The American complainant said he met the woman at a nightclub and invited her to his place. He said his cash and chain went missing from his apartment the next morning. The African woman had left by the time he woke up. He immediately informed the police.

The police operations room, meanwhile, received a report that an African man was trying to sell melted gold and that he did not have a receipt to prove he owned it. He was placed under arrest. During his interrogation, he told the police that his girlfriend gave it to him. She was arrested soon after.

