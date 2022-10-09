Dubai: Woman jailed for robbing man she met at nightclub

The first instance court had earlier fined the defendants Dh1,000 each after they were found guilty; however, they did not attend the court hearings
A woman has been jailed for three months for stealing Dh1,000 cash and a gold chain worth Dh8,000 from an American man. The woman handed over the stolen chain to her boyfriend, who melted it and tried to sell it at a gold market in Dubai.
The case dates back to last July. The American complainant said he met the woman at a nightclub and invited her to his place. He said his cash and chain went missing from his apartment the next morning. The African woman had left by the time he woke up. He immediately informed the police.
The police operations room, meanwhile, received a report that an African man was trying to sell melted gold and that he did not have a receipt to prove he owned it. He was placed under arrest. During his interrogation, he told the police that his girlfriend gave it to him. She was arrested soon after.
ALSO READ:
The first instance court had earlier fined the defendants Dh1,000 each after they were found guilty; however, they did not attend the court hearings
The robbers knocked on the door of his company's headquarters before entering and assaulting him; they will be deported after serving their sentences
According to the victim's statement, the attackers approached them in the man's residence parking lot with a pistol
Shipment hidden inside marble slabs shipped from neighbouring country
Police ambushed the mother and her two accomplices, who had placed advertisements on social media offering the under-two-month-old for sale
The four people who carried out the crime said that they had been paid to do so by someone else
Internal investigations revealed the accused transferred himself 4 months' worth of money that had been allocated for staff salaries
He was sentenced to one month in prison by the misdemeanour court for trying to rob the joint of three air conditioners