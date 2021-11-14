Dubai: Visitor fined Dh50,000, jailed for 10 years for smuggling almost 5 kilos of cocaine

Man was asked to carry the narcotics into the UAE in exchange for $15,000 (Dh55,000)

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 8:36 AM

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance to imprison a visitor from a Latin American country for 10 years, fine him Dh50,000 and deport him after he serves his sentence for bringing four kilograms and 900 grams of cocaine into the country.

According to the police record. the incident dates back to last January. A customs inspector testified that his suspicions arose when he saw that the convict had an unusually large number of bags upon arriving at Dubai International Airport.

In the investigations, the convict admitted that he knew a person in his homeland who asked him to deliver the three bags to Dubai and hand them over to another person in exchange for a sum of $15,000 (Dh55,000).