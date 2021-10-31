Dubai: 6 fined, jailed, to be deported for kidnapping, torturing compatriot

Sun 31 Oct 2021

Six Asians were sentenced to seven years in jail by Dubai Criminal court on charges of kidnapping, torture, and filming their compatriot in immoral conditions due to a financial dispute between them.

The court also them Dh4400 each and ordered their deportation after serving their sentences. The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict.

According to the police investigation, the incident dated back to January 2020, when the victim filed a report at the police station stating that several people had assaulted and detained him.

According to the case papers, the victim had a financial relationship with one of the defendants, as he refused to pay his debt.

The first defendant in the case decided to recover the debt by force. He kidnapped the victim in agreement with his accomplices. The roles were then distributed among the men, with some going to the victim's residence at night and forcibly pushing him into their vehicle.

The victim stated in the investigations that the defendants took him to a villa in Satwa, Dubai where the rest of the convicts were present. They detained him for two days and beat him with their hands and iron bars.

They then began to torture him, forcing him to lick the villa's floor with his tongue and clean his teeth with a broom. The defendants also shaved his hair, stripped his clothes off and photographed him naked using their phone cameras. Finally, they threatened to publish the video clips on social media and kill his family members if he reported the incident or did not repay his debt.

The victim added that the convicts managed to seize Dh2,300 from him, as well as his identity card and mobile phone.

After they released the victim, he informed the police. Authorities arrested the defendants, who confessed to their crimes.