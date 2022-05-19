Dubai: Mother gets jail term for abandoning newborn in hospital, fleeing to home country

They threatened employees with a knife and confiscated their phones
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an Asian in absentia to two months in prison for abandoning her newborn daughter in the hospital and fleeing to her home country.
Citing the hospital, the police said the accused gave birth to a baby girl who was transferred to the intensive care unit for premature babies.
The woman was authorised to leave the hospital, while the baby remained in the ICU due to her poor health condition.
Three months after the mother was discharged, she returned to the hospital again but left without taking her child. The police launched a search for the mother, as she was endangering her daughter's safety. It was later discovered that she had fled the country.
