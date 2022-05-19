UAE: Man pretends to be company owner, robs woman of $250,000

They threatened employees with a knife and confiscated their phones
A 46-year-old Asian has been ordered to pay $250,000 to an American after he defrauded her by pretending to be the owner of a garment manufacturing company.
The court also sentenced him to six months in prison, followed by deportation after serving his term.
According to the investigation, the accused told the victim that he owns a business in his home country and imports products to Dubai and parts of Europe. He presented her with false documents to convince her to be his partner.
In her testimony, the woman said the man had provided names of investors and a website to reinforce his claim. He also reportedly told her that he earns 12 per cent annually from his business and that she would receive 5 per cent as net profits if the partnership was approved.
The victim agreed to the details of the partnership and signed a fake contract, after which she transferred $250,000 to the man from her account in her home country. Soon after receiving the money, the accused turned off his phone. A team of investigators later arrested the man.
