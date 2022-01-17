Dubai: Man injured by glass bottle thrown from balcony dies after 10 days in ICU

The accused found out the victim was persuading his sister into having a relationship
A man, who was hit by a glass bottle that was tossed from a balcony in JBR, died at a hospital in Dubai after suffering a severe head injury.
The Omani national, who hailed from Jalan Bani Buhassan district, was having dinner with his friend at a restaurant in JBR before he got injured by an empty glass bottle that was tossed from an apartment in a high-rise building nearby.
The victim, identified by Omani media as Suleiman bin Ibrahim Al Bloushi, was immediately rushed to the ICU of Mediclinic Parkview Hospital in Dubai, where he was pronounced dead 10 days after he went into a coma.
Dubai Police had identified and arrested the Asian man who threw the bottle by using the latest artificial intelligence technologies available at the Criminal Data Analysis Centre.
The offender has since been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.
Twitter flooded with condolences after the victim’s relatives posted the news of his death.
