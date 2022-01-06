Dubai: Man throws glass bottle from balcony, severely injures another

Police say the theft of electric wires has become a concern for construction companies
Dubai Police have arrested an Asian man for throwing a glass bottle from a balcony and causing a severe head injury to a GCC national.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said the Dubai Police Command and Control Centre had received an emergency call from a GCC national, who suffered serious injuries on his head, after he was hit by an empty bottle that was thrown from a building in the JBR area in Dubai.
He further explained that investigators were able to identify the offender despite the lack of evidence by utilising the latest artificial intelligence technologies available at the Dubai Police Criminal Data Analysis Centre.
The offender has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.
Brig. Al Jallaf reminded members of the public to report negative phenomena, violators and suspicious activities via ‘Police Eye’ service, which is available on Dubai Police official website www.dubaipolice.gov.ae and Dubai Police smart app.
