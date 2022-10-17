Dubai: Man fined Dh10,000 for punching a driver in the face due to road rage

Victim sustained major injuries after company flouted safety rules; workplace fined additional Dh7,000 for negligence
A 34-year-old European was fined Dh10,000 by a criminal court for assaulting another driver.
The victim filed a report about the incident with the police, who referred him to the public prosecution.
The victim stated in investigations of public prosecution that he was driving his vehicle in the left lane of Al Khail Street coming from Jebel Ali towards Festival City at an allowed speed. The vehicle driven by the accused was in front of him. The victim tried to signal to him by using the high beam to allow him to pass, but he did not pay any attention.
He added that he was in a hurry, and the accused refused to make the fast lane clear for him, so he took the initiative to change his path by moving to the parallel lane, but he was surprised following and cutting him off in the parallel lane as well.
The victim said that the accused continued to follow him until they stopped at a traffic light. The accused then got out of his vehicle and moved towards him, so the victim opened his window and was punched in the face. When the victim was examined by the forensic team, it was concluded that the injury was inflicted by the defendant.
The accused admitted to his part in the incident in the police report, and was fined by the court.
