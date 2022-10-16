Dubai: Dh100,000 fine, jail for three who stole luxury car from rental office

Financial expert Khalid Farooq calls on family businesses to be careful while giving power of attorney to individuals
A gang of three Arabs stole a luxury car from a car rental office in Dubai. They presented a fake tourism company license to carry out the crime.
The incident took place last April, when an office representative reported the theft of a vehicle rented in the name of a tourism company.
According to police records, a team of investigators managed to contact two men who admitted to their role in the crime (the third is still at large). They admitted to faking the expiry date of an expired tourism company, and submitting the document to a vehicle rental office with which they took the luxury car.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted them and sentenced them to six months in jail. They must also jointly pay a fine of Dh100,000. They will be deported after serving their sentence.
ALSO READ:
Financial expert Khalid Farooq calls on family businesses to be careful while giving power of attorney to individuals
She was sentenced to prison for one month and will be deported after serving her sentence
He has been sentenced to three months in prison and will be deported after serving his sentence
The woman handed over the stolen chain to her boyfriend, who melted it and tried to sell it at a gold market in Dubai
Three of the thieves worked in the victim's furniture shop, were caught red-handed with some of the money
New free fraud and cyber awareness app will provide real-time warnings about emerging scams
The woman said in her lawsuit that she was working for her sponsor in Al Ain and his wife assaulted her while she was performing the housework
He had refused to pay for his prematurely-born daughter's treatment, saying he didn't have any money