Dubai: Expat jailed for 10 years over killing wife in parking lot

He had called the police to report the murder claiming that he had killed her for cheating on him.

Alamy file

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 9:50 AM

A 40-year-old Indian man, who stabbed his wife to death in daylight in a parking lot, has had his life sentence commuted to 10 years in jail.

The Court of Appeal in Dubai had issued a life sentence followed by deportation, which the Court of First Instance ruled against, instead commuted the sentence to 10 years imprisonment followed by deportation.

According to police investigation, the crime occurred in September 2019 when a Dubai Police Patrol team responded to a call from the convict who reported killing his wife. On arrival at the scene of the crime, the team found the convict standing in front of the body of the victim -- lying in a pool of blood in front of her residence outside a tower in Dubai.

According to the convict’s confessional during police investigations, he recounted his relationship with the victim. He met the woman in 2018 when she was working at his house as a maid, where their relationship developed until he married her.

He added that four months before committing the murder, his friends had spoken to him about his wife’s relationship with others, also claiming to have made sure himself of his wife’s betrayal and her relationship with other people.

On the day of the incident, when he had called her, she told him that she was with a friend, so he asked her to quickly return home, but she did not pay heed to his request, the investigation report said.

During the interrogation, the man confessed to killing his wife after discovering that she was cheating on him.

He stabbed her to death with a knife following a heated argument. The convict then sent a picture of the body to the police when he reported the crime.

The expat had been charged with premeditated murder and referred to Dubai Public Prosecution.