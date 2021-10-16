India: Police arrest four accused of murdering Dubai-based businessman

Hyderabad - One of the suspects tells Hyderabad authorities that victim had promised him financial aid, job

By ANI Published: Sat 16 Oct 2021, 8:47 AM Last updated: Sat 16 Oct 2021, 10:21 AM

Telangana Police on Friday arrested four brothers for allegedly killing an NRI businessman in Hyderabad.

According to Gajarao Bhupal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Zone (Hyderabad), the arrested accused are identified as - Rayees Jabri, Adil Jabri, Syeed Saleh Jabri and Saad Bin Saleh Jabri. All residents of the Chandrayangutta area of the city.

“The victim and accused Rayees Jabri had used to work together in Dubai. In 2019, while the accused Rayees Jabri was returning to India, the victim had given him a bag of gold without his knowledge, to deliver it in India from Dubai. At the airport, he was arrested with one kilogram of gold,” said Bhupal.

The DCP said that during interrogation, the accused Raees said the victim had promised him financial aid and a job but didn’t do so.

“When the businessman came to India from Dubai, the brothers confronted him on Wednesday and when he refused to fulfil the promises, they decided to kill him,” he added.

Police had registered an FIR into the matter after the victim to stabbed to death on Wednesday.

Further investigation into the case is underway.