A woman who caused a public disturbance as she went on a racist rant and made discriminatory remarks against the UAE has been detained.
The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution ordered the pre-trial detention of the woman for disobeying the orders of a public official and resisting female police officers. She was in a hotel lobby when she disturbed public order.
The Abu Dhabi Police received a complaint that the accused caused chaos as she arrived at the hotel. She made insulting remarks against the UAE.
Police officers who arrived at the site asked the woman to identify herself, which she refused to do. After being incapacitated and searched, a cold weapon was discovered in her clothing. When her luggage was searched, the officers discovered surveillance cameras, 15 cell phones and laptops.
When questioned at the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution, the accused admitted to the charges. Judicial authorities said the accused did not provide any reason for what she did.
