UAE: Man sues son for refusing to return illegally collected cheques

An Arab man has been instructed to return seven cheques he illegally obtained, to his father.
The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims issued the ruling instructing the young man to return the cheques to his father after he received them and refused to hand them over.
Court documents stated that the father had filed a lawsuit against his son, who is in his 20s, demanding that he hand over the seven cheques he seized. The cheques were payments from various people to the father. The young man had received them and signed documents acknowledging receipt of the same, but refused to hand them over to his father who was the rightful owner.
The father had presented documents to court as proof that his son had received the cheques. The amount on them was not mentioned in the documents.
The father said he repeatedly asked his son to give him the cheques so they could be cashed, but the young man refused, prompted him to drag the matter to court.
The father also asked the court to order his son to pay him Dh75,000 that he allegedly took from him.
The son submitted a counterclaim, in which he requested the introduction of new litigants in the case claiming that the plaintiff was incompetent in his actions because he was weak and aged.
The son also requested for a medical committee to investigate his father’s health and to appoint a guardian to manage his financial and private affairs. The court however rejected his requests and claims against his father.
After hearing from both parties, the court ordered the young man to hand over the cheques to his father and to pay for his legal expenses. However, it rejected the father’s Dh75,000 claim as there was no evidence to prove that his son took the money from him.
