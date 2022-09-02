We have to improve before the T20 World Cup, says Shakib

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is bowled by Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana. (AFP)

by James Jose Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 6:44 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 6:45 PM

After their campaign ended early following a heartbreaking last-over defeat to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said that they have to improve on a lot of areas heading into the T20 World Cup but called for patience as he worked his way into a fresh captaincy stint.

Bangladesh let slip a match which was surely in their hands, their death bowling and extras costing them dearly as Sri Lanka got over the line by two wickets and with four deliveries to spare, in their final Group B fixture of the DP World Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday night.

That meant Sri Lanka went through to the Super Fours, while Bangladesh were left licking their wounds as they exited the tournament.

“We need to work on a lot of areas before the World Cup in Australia,” said Shakib.

“The World Cup will be a different challenge now, we have to improve,” he added.

Shakib said that the Bangla Tigers have a lot of work to do, especially when it comes to getting the right fast bowlers for the World Cup.

"This was an eye-opener to see how we bowl in pressure situations. You can expect good 10-12 overs of fast bowling on this type of pitch (in Dubai). Only those who can deliver will be in the team,” warned Shakib.

"It is simple math. We looked at four fast bowlers here, and we will look at more in the tri-series in New Zealand so that we have a clearer idea who can do well in Australia,” he pointed out.

Bangladesh will play in a T20 tri-series involving hosts New Zealand and Pakistan, from October 7 to 14.

Shakib was named captain for the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup and the all-rounder asked for patience as he is just two matches into his new reign.

"I have returned to T20I captaincy with these two matches. We have a lot in mind when we make a new beginning. Our planning started with the game against Afghanistan, so there will be right and wrong,” said Shakib.

"We have a plan in place. We want to reach a goal slowly. But if you notice our attitude and body language in these two games, despite the poor approach in batting in the first game, I think we have improved from our last three or four series,” he felt.

Bangladesh have also hired Sridharan Sriram, who was the spin bowling coach of Australia, as the team’s technical consultant.

The 35-year-old pointed out that the team need to keep their emotions in check after there was a bit of banter between them and Sri Lanka, going to the game.

"We are very emotional. That is the other area we need to improve. Keep our emotions on the side and play the way we need to play. More looking to give our head in the game than our heart in the game,” said Shakib.

Shakib said there were no excuses after they gave away an astonishing 17 extras against Sri Lanka. They bowled four no balls, eight wides and five leg byes. And he called for more discipline from his team.

"No captain wants no-balls from their team. It is a big crime when a spinner bowls a no-ball. We bowled a lot of wides and no-balls. We were not disciplined. We didn't know what to do when we were under pressure. We knew Kusal (Mendis) plays spin really well, so if we could get him early, it would have set the platform for our spinners to come into the game," he said.

"But till he was there, it was hard for our spinners to bowl. He was dropped on two, and then when he was out, it was a no-ball. The spinner bowling a no-ball is a big no-no. Our spinners usually don't bowl no-balls, but today it was proven that we break down under pressure. We are losing in crunch moments. If we won 50 percent of the close matches, we would have a better record in this format."