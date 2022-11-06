Watch: When Virat Kohli saved his team from defeat despite losing his father the previous night

In the first few pictures, the cricket icon could be seen making funny facial expressions
There are many shades of Virat Kohli.
The young and brash one, when he was a young gun. That guy who spewed expletives, yet that guy who wore his heart on his sleeve. That guy, who gave it as it came. That guy who went shoulder to shoulder and toe to toe with the very best in cricket. Not afraid, giving it as it came.
Yet, there’s that other side of him, which is more human, which he still does but this world might not understand.
He recently confided about mental health and fighting the demons but here’s one of those instances where this man, grieving at the loss of his father Prem Kohli, battled the emotions to rescue his team.
It was the Ranji Trophy — India’s premier domestic tournament, and Delhi, his home team, were facing heavyweights Karnataka, no less, at the Feroz Shah Kotla — the home team’s cauldron. Midway through the match, his father Prem passed away. Yet, Kohli, all of 18 then, in 2006, overcame that, with a rescue act, perhaps unimaginable.
After Karnataka had made an imposing 446, led by Robin Uthappa’s and Thilak Naidu’s imposing centuries, Kohli responded with a match-saving 90, aided by wicketkeeper Punit Bisht’s rearguard ton.
The game ended in a draw but that knock but Kohli spoke of not just adversity under pressure but the man he was, the man you could go to when everything damn thing is down.
His father was no more, and the last rites were in progress, but Kohli went ahead and played, expressing himself. His father Prem wouldn’t have wanted any less.
Not many amongst us mere mortals would perhaps do it, or maybe no one would, but Kohli felt this was the best way to pay tribute to his loving dad.
"It happened in my arms. It was 3 in the morning, and I was batting overnight. I was 40 not out, and I had to go in the morning and bat the next day because it was a four-day Ranji Trophy cricket. We just couldn't get help. We tried to get help from the neighbours, whoever we knew was a doctor. It was such a time of the night that no one responded. By the time ambulance and everything came, everything was already gone," Kohli was quoted as saying in a television documentary on National Geographic.
"I think I became much more focussed after that (father's death). I lost the total desire of wanting to do the other stuff and put all my energy into realising my dream and my father's dream as well," he added.
Here’s a video of what transpired, from an Indian news channel, which resurfaced when Kohli turned 34 on Saturday…
ALSO READ:
In the first few pictures, the cricket icon could be seen making funny facial expressions
I have been amazed by what Afghanistan have done on the cricket pitch despite all the odds they face in life, writes Farokh Engineer
The dry wicket in Sydney should help both Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasranga and Maheesh Theekshana
It's game on if the Lankans survive without major damage in the powerplay overs
Australia have seven points after five matches, but they will be knocked out of the tournament if England beat Sri Lanka tomorrow
England now need only to beat Sri Lanka in their final Super 12 match on Saturday to take the other semifinal berth from the group
The nominees for the men’s and women’s categories are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month
This high-octane match will feature their explosive batters against the Proteas' destructive pace bowlers