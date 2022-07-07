Undercover 'spotters' to throw out racist fans in England-India T20 match

England fast bowler Stuart Broad conceded the most expensive over in Test history, giving up 35 runs
Cricket officials are to deploy undercover spotters into the crowd at Edgbaston during Saturday’s Twenty20 international between England and India in a bid to combat racist abuse.
Warwickshire, the English county whose headquarters are at the Birmingham ground, have announced several measures in a bid to stamp out racism after several fans reported incidents of abuse during England’s recent Test match against India at Edgbaston.
Police have already launched inquiries into allegations of racist remarks made on Monday, the fourth day of five, which ended with England winning a dramatic match by seven wickets.
“Undercover football crowd-style spotters will be placed throughout the stadium to listen out for abusive behaviour and report it for immediate action,” said a Warwickshire statement.
Stuart Cain, Warwickshire’s chief executive, said the club had to do more to combat the kind of incidents that marred the Test match.
“Nearly 100,000 people watched one of the most exciting Test matches in recent history earlier this week,” he said.
“But we cannot hide from the mindless racist abuse experienced by some fans following India in the Eric Hollies Stand.
“These unacceptable actions by a small number of people have overshadowed a superb sporting contest, and those responsible do not deserve to be part of the cricket family.
“We need to work harder as people, as well as a venue, to take responsibility for ensuring that everyone feels safe and welcome when watching the game.”
The Bharat Army, the official India supporters’ club, said “many” of its members at the Edgbaston ground had been targeted by “a very small minority”.
The three-match T20 series between England and India gets underway at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl ground near Southampton later Thursday.
England fast bowler Stuart Broad conceded the most expensive over in Test history, giving up 35 runs
He smashed his fifth Test century during the game against England in Edgbaston on Friday
India and England will lock horns in three T20Is starting from July 7
Buttler's appointment was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday
Green added 57 runs with Usman Khawaja and 84 with Alex Carey to help Australia eclipse Sri Lanka's below-par total of 212 and reach 313-8
Regular captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test match after the star batsman tested positive for Covid on Thursday morning
Babar Azam, captain of the Test, ODI and T20 teams, is one of just five players offered both red and white ball contracts
His duel with India stalwart Virat Kohli will be an interesting sub-plot of the match beginning on Friday