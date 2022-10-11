T20 World Cup: Wasim Akram feels Australia, India and Pakistan will reach semifinals

The legendary fast bowler said bowlers need speed to be successful on Australian pitches

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram. (Twitter)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 8:02 PM

Wasim Akram knows what it takes to deliver match-winning bowling performances in Australia.

The legendary fast bowler was immense for Pakistan when Imran Khan's 'cornered Tigers' famously won the 1992 World Cup Down Under.

Wasim topped the wicket-taker's chart with 18 scalps in that tournament, three of which came in the final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in a magical display of swing and pace.

But it was only a few years after Wasim decided to hang up his boots the sport saw the explosion of T20 cricket.

It's a format, Wasim says, is 'literally not for the bowlers'.

But the fast and bouncy wickets in Australia at the ICC T20 World Cup (October 16-November 13), nevertheless, will keep the bowlers in play.

And the former Pakistan captain believes speed will be key to success for the bowlers in Australia.

"It's in Australia. The Australians will probably play well, they have a good bowling attack, they know those pitches," Wasim told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Dubai on Tuesday.

"India have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he is good with the new ball, but with his pace, if the ball is not swinging, he will probably struggle there. But he is a very good bowler no doubt, swings both ways, has the yorker. But you need pace in Australia."

With the injured Jasprit Bumrah missing the flight to Australia, Wasim felt India should have picked their new pace sensation Umran Malik.

"You see that guy from Kashmir, Umran Malik, he is quick. India need to stick with him because he has got pace. If I was in the Indian think-tank, I would have picked him in the squad all the time," he said.

Wasim then named three teams that he believes will reach the semifinals in Australia.

"India have a good batting line-up. But they still haven't named Bumrah's replacement. Pakistan, their middle-order is struggling. If the middle-order clicks, Pakistan have a very good bowling attack and one of the best opening pairs. So if they can control the middle-order, they have a chance," he said.

"So for the semifinals, what I would like to see is Australia, India and Pakistan. But South Africa could be a dark horse."

Naturally, the greatest left-arm fast bowler of all time loves analysing fast bowlers. But there is one contemporary batsman that now holds a special place in Wasim's heart.

And that batsman is India's Suryakumar Yadav, a late bloomer who has now become the fulcrum of Indian batting in T20 cricket.

"He is a very dangerous player, he is a 360 player. I saw him first time when he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders. I spent two years with him. He was only 19 or 20 then," Wasim recalled.

"I think he is the future as far as the T20 format is concerned. He is a treat to watch, one of my favourite players in the format no doubt."

So will Suryakumar be key to India's chances at the World Cup?

"Absolutely," Wasim said.

"I think he said in one of his interviews that he likes the even bounce on the Australian pitches. The way he bats, he will enjoy those Australian pitches."