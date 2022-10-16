T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka call on Fernando as Madushanka suffers injury

Chasing 164 against the runners-up of last year's World Cup, Pakistan's middle order came good to secure victory with three balls to spare
Sri Lanka's left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka was on Sunday ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of injury with Binura Fernando named as replacement, tournament organisers said.
Madushanka missed the team's opening match against Namibia in Geelong after tearing a thigh muscle in a practice session.
"Fernando who has played nine T20 internationals, was named as a replacement after Madushanka was ruled out due to a torn quad muscle," the International Cricket Council said in a statement.
"Fernando will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia."
Fernando, a left-arm fast bowler who stands 6ft 7in tall (2.04m), has the ability to land the ball awkwardly and generate swing.
Sri Lanka, who won the T20 Asia Cup last month, will play three first-round matches in their attempt to make the Super 12 stage.
ALSO READ:
Chasing 164 against the runners-up of last year's World Cup, Pakistan's middle order came good to secure victory with three balls to spare
A new campaign shows the cricket stars as they execute glorious catches to the roar of the stadium, along with England's Richard Gleeson
Moody warned the likes of Australia, England and India about the threat posed by New Zealand in the T20 World Cup
TCA would also be introducing new franchise leagues and national team tours
Siraj and Shami are battling to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian World Cup playing eleven
Shukla said that India's representative for 16-member International Cricket Council (ICC) Board Chairman's post will be decided on October 18
The legendary fast bowler said bowlers need speed to be successful on Australian pitches