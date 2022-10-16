T20 World Cup: Minnows Namibia make 163/7 against Sri Lanka

By Team KT Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 9:47 AM Last updated: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 10:09 AM

Minnows Namibia came up with an impressive display against former champions Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Geelong, Australia, on Sunday.

After being put into bat, the Africans made 163 for seven in 20 overs as Jan Frylinck top-scored with 44 off 28 balls.

Sri Lanka, the T20 World Cup champions in 2014, sustained a big blow on the eve of the tournament when left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka was ruled out with a quadriceps injury.

Meanwhile, the UAE will play their opening game against the Netherlands in the second match of the first round in Geelong.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each in the first round.

The top teams from each group in the first round will join the eight qualified teams in the Super 12.

Brief scores: Namibia 163-7 in 20 overs (Jan Frylinck 44, JJ Smit 31 not out; Pramod Madushan 2-37)