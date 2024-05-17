Israel army says bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza

Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 8:22 PM

The Israeli army said Friday that troops had recovered the bodies of three hostages in the war-torn Gaza Strip who had been "murdered" by their captors.

"Last night, the Israel Defence Forces (army) rescued the bodies of our hostages Shani Louk, Amit Buskila and Itzhak Gelerenter, who were taken hostage during the Hamas massacre on October 7 and murdered," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised address.