T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Rauf says focused on cricket, not criticism

Zahoor Khan played a big role in the Emirate's first-ever win in a T20 World Cup match with exquisite reverse swinging skills
Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf on Saturday said the team was trying to shut out the noise and focus after a torrent of criticism over their shock loss to Zimbabwe at the Twenty20 World Cup.
Pakistan will take on the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday to try and stay alive in the tournament after nailbiting one-run defeats to Zimbabwe and arch-rivals India.
Former Pakistani stars, including Shoaib Akhtar and Javed Miandad, slammed the team for their poor start to the World Cup, describing their batting as "shameful" during the loss to Zimbabwe.
"It is people's job to talk, so they will talk. You face criticism in any sport you play," Rauf told reporters.
"We have come here to play a tournament and our focus is on that. So we try not to listen to them (ex-players and pundits) much and play our game. Even some positive talk can hurt you and negative talk can also hurt you."
Pakistan witnessed a special performance in their first match of the tournament from superstar batsman Virat Kohli as India chased down 160 on the final ball at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.
But it was the second loss against the 11th-ranked Zimbabwe that stung their supporters more as the Pakistani batting lineup choked while chasing a modest 130.
They ended a run short of Zimbabwe's total, with two run-outs on the last two balls of the innings.
Rauf said despite the defeats, morale was high in the Pakistani camp.
"We haven't had the kind of start that we wanted. But the team morale is good," the paceman said, adding that the games against Zimbabwe and India were close.
"There is hurt but we have belief in each other's abilities. We have bonded well, sat together and tried to address our mistakes," he said.
And while the Netherlands have also lost both their Super 12 matches, Rauf stressed that Pakistan will not be taking the challenge lightly.
"There is no weak or strong team in a World Cup. Everyone playing an international game and has come to win the cup," said Rauf.
Netherlands coach Ryan Cook said Saturday his team was ready for the Pakistan clash.
"We've obviously seen that Pakistan team is beatable, so that's good to know," said Cook.
"Playing them in the World Super League not so long ago in the Netherlands has given us a lot of confidence because we came quite close in those matches. Hoping to get over the line this time."
ALSO READ:
Zahoor Khan played a big role in the Emirate's first-ever win in a T20 World Cup match with exquisite reverse swinging skills
The T20 match will also be poignant, as it is Australia's first at Shane Warne's home Melbourne Cricket Ground, since the spinner's death in March this year
He and Quinton de Kock shared in the highest-ever partnership in Twenty20 World Cup history, amassing 168 against Bangladesh
Morale was high despite the lingering heartache and praised skipper Babar Azam for his handling of the team in the aftermath of the defeat
They also did not report for practice after they were offered a venue in a suburb located about 45 minutes away from the hotel in which they were staying
Marcus Stoinis, Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Malik have all reached the half-century mark right when they were down to the wire
Finishing on top would be a big psychological boost teams would take into the knock-out stage
Watson felt Virat Kohli's extraordinary knock in the game against Pakistan has set the platform for India and they are now the team to beat in this World Cup