T20 World Cup: This is how Pakistan can qualify for the semifinals

Although it is out of their hands, here is what Babar Azam's men need to do to squeeze through to the final four

Zimbabwe celebrate their victory over Pakistan. — AFP

by James Jose Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 4:55 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 5:02 PM

Thrilling last-ball finishes, major upsets and, of course, La Nina which has brought the rain — we’ve had it all at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. If one thought that the Irish getting one over their famed neighbours England was the biggest upset of this edition (not to mention Namibia getting one over Sri Lanka in the first round), a day later, the plucky Zimbabweans pulled off a stunning heist against Pakistan.

That has left Pakistan’s chances of progressing to the semifinal hanging by a thread. And while arch-rivals India sit pretty at the top of Group 2, Pakistan find themselves second from the bottom and having it all to do, to make the last four.

Pakistan’s hopes may have taken a massive hit following two heartbreaking last-ball defeats but they are not out of it just yet. Babar Azam’s side have a mathematical chance of making it to the semifinals but it all depends on various factors.

>> First things first, Pakistan have to win all three of their remaining matches in the group. They meet Netherlands on Sunday before facing a stern test against South Africa on November 3. Their last match is against Bangladesh on November 6.

>> If Pakistan win all three of their remaining matches they, will finish with six points. They would have to hope that any two of India, South Africa and Zimbabwe will slip up for them to stand a chance. If any two of India, South Africa and Zimbabwe win two of their remaining three games, they will finish with more than six points, pushing Pakistan out of the exit door.

>> Net Run Rate could come into play so a big win for Pakistan in one of the three matches will boost their chances.

