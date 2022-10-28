T20 World Cup: This is how Pakistan can qualify for the semifinals

The 24-year-old Slovenian won the Tour de France title in 2020 as a rookie and defended it with ease in 2021
Thrilling last-ball finishes, major upsets and, of course, La Nina which has brought the rain — we’ve had it all at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. If one thought that the Irish getting one over their famed neighbours England was the biggest upset of this edition (not to mention Namibia getting one over Sri Lanka in the first round), a day later, the plucky Zimbabweans pulled off a stunning heist against Pakistan.
That has left Pakistan’s chances of progressing to the semifinal hanging by a thread. And while arch-rivals India sit pretty at the top of Group 2, Pakistan find themselves second from the bottom and having it all to do, to make the last four.
Pakistan’s hopes may have taken a massive hit following two heartbreaking last-ball defeats but they are not out of it just yet. Babar Azam’s side have a mathematical chance of making it to the semifinals but it all depends on various factors.
Although it is out of their hands, here is what Pakistan need to do to squeeze through to the final four.
>> First things first, Pakistan have to win all three of their remaining matches in the group. They meet Netherlands on Sunday before facing a stern test against South Africa on November 3. Their last match is against Bangladesh on November 6.
>> If Pakistan win all three of their remaining matches they, will finish with six points. They would have to hope that any two of India, South Africa and Zimbabwe will slip up for them to stand a chance. If any two of India, South Africa and Zimbabwe win two of their remaining three games, they will finish with more than six points, pushing Pakistan out of the exit door.
>> Net Run Rate could come into play so a big win for Pakistan in one of the three matches will boost their chances.
ALSO READ:
The 24-year-old Slovenian won the Tour de France title in 2020 as a rookie and defended it with ease in 2021
The cavernous Melbourne Cricket Ground is set for another carnival atmosphere on Friday night after hosting more than 90,000 raucous fans when India edged out Pakistan in a thriller on Sunday
We would have 15 years, enough time to organise it: Foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard
The new campaign, which kicks off with an opening fixture at Al Ain Racecourse on October 28, includes a total of 68 meetings spread out across the country’s five venues
Sultan Al Nuaimi, Fahad Al Bloushi, and Majid Al Naqbi will all fight under the UAE flag on November 5 at Etihad Arena
Batting first will provide adequate time for someone like KL Rahul to get back his rhythm
Inter's thumping win at a packed San Siro, Lukaku's first appearance in two months following a thigh injury, relegated Barca to the Europa League
This loss leaves group one wide open and the match between Australia and England on Friday is like a virtual quarterfinal