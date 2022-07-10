Suryakumar's magical hundred goes in vain as England win third T20 game

Swepson combined with Nathan Lyon to play a key part in Australia's big win over Sri Lanka in the opening Test last week
Suryakumar Yadav hit a majestic hundred, but it was not enough to stop England from winning the third and final T20 International against India at Trent Bridge on Sunday.
Chasing 216, India finished on 198 for nine in 20 overs.
Suryakumar (117 off 55 balls, 14 fours, 6 sixes) kept India in the game despite losing early wickets, but England held their nerve to complete a thrilling 17-run win.
It was the middle-order batsman's first hundred in T20 internationals.
Earlier, Dawid Malan top-scored with 77 off 39 balls and Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on 42 off 29 balls to help England post a massive 215 for seven in 20 overs.
India had won the first two matches comprehensively to clinch the series.
Swepson combined with Nathan Lyon to play a key part in Australia's big win over Sri Lanka in the opening Test last week
The former English off-spinner also believes that Indian commentators are quite harsh on him
India reached 125-3 at stumps in their second innings with Cheteshwar Pujara (50) and the daredevil Rishabh Pant (30) in the middle
The Indian cricketer broke records in Test cricket
England's Anderson backs Bairstow and Stokes to fight back against India today
England fast bowler Stuart Broad conceded the most expensive over in Test history, giving up 35 runs
He smashed his fifth Test century during the game against England in Edgbaston on Friday
India and England will lock horns in three T20Is starting from July 7