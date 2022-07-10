Suryakumar's magical hundred goes in vain as England win third T20 game

England won by 17 runs despite Suryakumar's 117 off 55 balls

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after reaching his hundred. (AFP)

Published: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 9:33 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 9:46 PM

Suryakumar Yadav hit a majestic hundred, but it was not enough to stop England from winning the third and final T20 International against India at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Chasing 216, India finished on 198 for nine in 20 overs.

Suryakumar (117 off 55 balls, 14 fours, 6 sixes) kept India in the game despite losing early wickets, but England held their nerve to complete a thrilling 17-run win.

It was the middle-order batsman's first hundred in T20 internationals.

Earlier, Dawid Malan top-scored with 77 off 39 balls and Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on 42 off 29 balls to help England post a massive 215 for seven in 20 overs.

India had won the first two matches comprehensively to clinch the series.