Spinners help UAE restrict Bangladesh to 169 for five in second T20 game

Spinners Aryan Lakra, Aayan Afzal Khan and Karthik Meiyappan impressed for the home team

The UAE players celebrate a wicket during the second T20 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. (Photo by M. Sajjad)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 7:34 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 7:56 PM

In their last match on home soil before the T20 World Cup in Australia, the UAE showed plenty of skills and spirit to fight back against Bangladesh in the second and final match of the T20 series at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

After captain CP Rizwan won the toss and elected to bowl, the home team restricted the hugely experienced Bangladesh team to 169 for five in 20 overs, a fantastic effort following their narrow seven-run loss in the first game on the same ground last Sunday.

The Bangla Tiger got off to a fine start with opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz (46, 37 balls, 5 fours) showing superb touch.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot. (Photo by M. Sajjad)

Backed by the passionate cheers from five thousand fans in the stands, Bangladesh reached 83 for two in 10 overs, looking good for a big score on a good batting wicket.

But the UAE kept fighting back, thanks to their two young spinners, Aryan Lakra (3-0-14-1), who shared the new ball with left-arm pacer Sabir Ali, and Aayan Afzal Khan (4-0-33-2).

The two left-arm spinners showed good control and were not afraid to attack the batsmen.

Karthik Meiyappan (4-0-29-1), the 21-year-old leg-spinner, also bowled brilliantly in the middle overs as the Bangla middle-order batsmen Liton Das (25), Afif Hossain (18) and Mosaddak Hossain (27) failed to covert their starts.

In the end, a brilliant 32-run partnership off 18 balls between Yasir Ali (21 not out off 13 balls) and captain Nurul Hasan (19 not out off 10 balls) took Bangladesh to a competitive total.